WELLS, Barbara S.



Barbara S. Wells, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on February 6, 1937, the daughter of



the late Eugene and Lena



(nee Morgan) Bippus. She was



married to George Wells and he preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by three children Vickie (fiancé Jeff Henson) Dean, Cyndi (Greg) Barker, and Steve (Lori) DeBord; four grandchildren Tracy



(Jason) Urti, Morgan (Josh) Taylor, Joseph (Rachel) Holloway, and Matthew DeBord; five great-grandchildren Joshua, Lucas, Madison, Austin, and Hunter. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Barbara was preceded in death by two sisters Annajean Wiegard, and Virgina Lang. Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, at THE WEBSTER



FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM-12:00PM then we will be proceeding to Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and burial. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

