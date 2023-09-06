Wells, Callie Rae
Age 36, passed away in Columbus, OH September 1, 2023. She is survived by her parents Richard and Beverly Wells. Visitation 12pm - 2pm Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Weigel Funeral Home. Services will be at 2pm with burial in Darrtown Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH
45013
