Wells, Callie Rae



Age 36, passed away in Columbus, OH September 1, 2023. She is survived by her parents Richard and Beverly Wells. Visitation 12pm - 2pm Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Weigel Funeral Home. Services will be at 2pm with burial in Darrtown Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.weigelfuneralhome.com



