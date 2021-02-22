WELLS, Charles E. "Charlie" "Woody"
Age 86, of Bellbrook, passed away Feb. 14, 2021, in Fishers, IN. Charles owned Wells Pharmacy (1965-1998) where he
became "Bellbrook's pharmacist" and a fixture in the
community.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on 12:30 pm, Feb. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr, Dayton. Visitation will precede the service, starting at 11 am. For more information, visit www.ConnerAndKoch.com and click on his name.
Funeral Home Information
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH
45305
https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral