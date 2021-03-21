WELLS, Dewey Lee
"Pete"
Age 78, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pete was born in Cincinnati, on March 17, 1943, to the late Dewey and Mary (Rhoden) Wells. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Lee and Rose Wells. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ruth (Boyett) Wells; son, Larry (Laura) Wells; grandchildren, Andrea Beldon and Josh Wells;
great-granddaughter, Bella; brothers, Gene (Anita) Wells, Ken (Amaila) Wells and Kevin (Laura) Wells; and many other
relatives and friends. A private service will be held by the
family. To send a special message, please visit
WELLS, Dewey
WELLS, Dewey Lee