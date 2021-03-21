WELLS, Dewey Lee



"Pete"



Age 78, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pete was born in Cincinnati, on March 17, 1943, to the late Dewey and Mary (Rhoden) Wells. In addition to his



parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Lee and Rose Wells. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ruth (Boyett) Wells; son, Larry (Laura) Wells; grandchildren, Andrea Beldon and Josh Wells;



great-granddaughter, Bella; brothers, Gene (Anita) Wells, Ken (Amaila) Wells and Kevin (Laura) Wells; and many other



relatives and friends. A private service will be held by the



family. To send a special message, please visit



