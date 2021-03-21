X

WELLS, Dewey

WELLS, Dewey Lee

"Pete"

Age 78, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pete was born in Cincinnati, on March 17, 1943, to the late Dewey and Mary (Rhoden) Wells. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Lee and Rose Wells. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ruth (Boyett) Wells; son, Larry (Laura) Wells; grandchildren, Andrea Beldon and Josh Wells;

great-granddaughter, Bella; brothers, Gene (Anita) Wells, Ken (Amaila) Wells and Kevin (Laura) Wells; and many other

relatives and friends. A private service will be held by the

family. To send a special message, please visit


