WELLS, Juanita "Premie"



Juanita "Premie" Wells, passed on March 27, 2021, age 54. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm (CST) at Mission Temple Church, 1535 5th St., Des Moines, IA. Services will also be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at House of Deliverance Church, 333 Second St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The Visitation is at 11am (EST)



followed by the Funeral at 1pm (EST). Services entrusted to Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral home.



