WELLS, Patsy S.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, May 17, 2021. Patsy was a Dayton



native born to the late Kermit and Libby Wells. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Antioch University in Yellow Springs. Patsy was a faithful member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Mike Franklin, her trusted companion Sweetie the hound dog, and twin sister Peggy Lundy. Patsy is survived by her daughter Suzette (Todd) Heitkamp, grandson Chris Parker, siblings Rose Nanavati and Tad Wells. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Patsy's memory to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, 6790 Webster St., Dayton, Ohio 45414.

