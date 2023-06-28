WELLS, Phyllis C.



WELLS, Phyllis C., 84, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 in Our Home Fairborn. She was born April 10, 1938 in West Liberty, KY the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillie (Wages) Stacy. She retired from Macy's after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Walter Wells; grandsons Aaron Faris, Tyler Roberts and Josh Stacy; two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Gary) Kuhn and Stacie (Burton) Stacy; two sons, Gerald (Kim) Wells and Scott (Mary) Wells; brother, Mike (Teresa) Stacy; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; one great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ray Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in Phyllis' name.



