WELLS, Robert Doran "Bob"



Age 88 of Centerville, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021. Bob was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, to Roscoe T. Wells and Nina E. (Short) Wells. He served in the U.S. Army. Bob had a long



career with Textron, retiring as VP of Finance. He was preceded in death by his sisters Eva A. (Wells) Schenk, Gladys J. (Wells) Foltz, and wife Joan (Connelly) Wells. Survived by



nieces, Cristy Foltz and Lori (Foltz) Wells, great-niece Madison Kendall Wells, great-nephew Robert Dalton Wells, and many cousins. For many years, Bob cherished his friendships with Cleo Kidd and Angie Harry. Funeral services will be held at 12PM NOON on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 NORTH MAIN STREET, CENTERVILLE, OH 45459. Family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM at the



funeral home. The family would like to express our thanks for the help and wonderful care provided by the staff at Hospice of Dayton. If desired, friends may make memorial contribution to either SICSA Pet Adoption or Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



