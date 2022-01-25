WELLS, Ronald B.



Age 78, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully at the Atrium Medical Center on



Saturday, January 22, 2022, due to Parkinson's complications. He was born July 28, 1943, in Middletown to the late Geraldine Huffman and Earl Wells. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He worked at Diamond National Paper Mill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jacqueline; granddaughter Haley; stepfather Earl Huffman; stepmother Geraldine Wells; brother Jimmy Wise; and sister Barbara Richards. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Wells; children: Chris (Christy) Wells, Angie Wells and Michelle (Ken) Streck; grandkids: Blake, Brianna, Jordan, Kate, Korey, Kyle, Carey and Kaitlin; great-grandsons Kannon and Jackson; sisters Ginger (David) Dougherty, Patsy (Don) Byrd, Joyce (Shelby) McNabb, Vivian (Ricky) Martin, Trudy and Ginger Wells; sister-in-law Dorothy Wise; brother Wayne



(Barbara) Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 10:00 am



until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman), 113 S. Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

