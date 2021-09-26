dayton-daily-news logo
WELLS, William

1 hour ago

WELLS, William Kenneth "Bill"

75, of North Hampton, passed away September 23, 2021 Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 1-2 pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm at Trostel,

Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of

sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

