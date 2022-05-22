WELLS, Wilma Joan
Age 84 transitioned from this life to everlasting on Monday, May 16, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:00 at Mount Enon
Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 West Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Dayton, OH 45402. Homegoing Celebration to
follow at 11:00 AM Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
