WELLS, Wilma Joan

Age 84 transitioned from this life to everlasting on Monday, May 16, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:00 at Mount Enon

Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 West Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Dayton, OH 45402. Homegoing Celebration to

follow at 11:00 AM Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

