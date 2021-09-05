WELPTON,



Mary Elizabeth



Of Clearwater, Florida, born May 25, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and grew up in Dayton, Ohio. She died peacefully at her home after a valiant battle with cancer on August 12, 2021, at the age of 73. She was the beloved wife of Dr.



Douglas F. Welpton; devoted mother to her sons, Geoffrey W. Smith, Jr. (Kristi) and



Benjamin S. Smith (Kyra); and her step-children, Gregor L. Welpton, and Leili Welpton. She was the beloved grandmother to 6 wonderful granddaughters, Abbie, Katie, Lily, Alexis, Pfeiffer, and Awen. She was a cherished sister and sister-in-law of Alexander J. Williams (Sue), Susan W. Davenport



(Ed Spigle), Judith G. Whiting, John B. Greene, Jr. (Sally),



Frances W. Williams, Roger R. Schultz, and Gingy Welpton



Ferguson (Bud). Mary Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Sawyer Greene; her father, John Pattison



Williams; her stepfather, John Bradley Greene; her brother, John Pattison Williams, Jr.; her sisters, Jill Schultz and Valerie G. Higgins; and her brothers-in-law, Peter J. Whiting and



Sherman S. Welpton III.



Services will be held at a later date at Episcopal Church Of The Ascension in Clearwater, FL, and at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.



If you would like to make a contribution in Mary Elizabeth's memory, please consider Episcopal Church Of The Ascension in Clearwater, FL, or a charity of your choice.

