WELSH, Randall Louis "Randy" M.D.



Randall (Randy) Louis Welsh, M.D. died from leukemia on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Randy was born to the late Don and Betty Welsh in 1951 in Hamilton, OH. Randy has two brothers Tim and Ronald (deceased). Randy also has two children Ryan (married to Irka Templeton) and Rebecca Striet (married to Eric). Randy is also survived by four grandchildren (Wyndham, Lucy, Boden, and Layla) as well as his wife of 49 years, Roxanne. Randy graduated from Taft High School in 1969 and was an athlete of some repute in a number of sports. After attending a summer session at the United States Coast Guard Academy, he eventually made his way to Miami University and completed his B.A. there in 1974. He finished his degree in medicine at the University of Cincinnati in 1979. Following a residency in Otolaryngology and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Cincinnati, he began practicing medicine in Sidney, OH, in 1984. He retired in 2012 with a reputation for being a compassionate surgeon, a friend to colleagues, and a servant in his local community. In retirement, Randy went back to playing a guitar for the first time since high school. He continued to ski and enjoy time outdoors. Most especially, he loved playing golf. With the help and patience of many close friends, he continued to improve his game throughout retirement. Off the course, Randy enjoyed all of the time he and Roxanne got to spend living, laughing, and loving life in Vero Beach, FL, with friends and family. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Graveside Service at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 on Thursday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Iva Dean Medical School Scholarship Fund at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. Additionally, consider donating whole blood and/or platelets at your local donation centers. To share a story or send a condolence, visit



