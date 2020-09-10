WELZ, DONALD

WELZ, Sr., Donald "Donnie" Ray Age 91, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 7, 2020. He was born February 14, 1929, in Harshmanville, Ohio, son of the late Alfred and Margaret Welz. Donnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, great - great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Don worked at Joyce Cridland for 30 plus years until his retirement. He enjoyed smoking a good cigar and spending time with his family and friends. He loved watching Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his late wife of 45 years, Fannie Mae; sons, Lonnie and Jeffrey; stepson, Bobby Johnson; granddaughter, Tina Marie; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters. Donnie is survived by his children, Donald Ray (Theresa) Welz, Jr., Diane Johnson, Connie (Don) Bebout; step-son, Sam Johnson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery (27 S. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, Ohio 45440). To share a memory of Donnie or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

