WENCLEWICZ, Paul

1 hour ago

WENCLEWICZ, Paul

Passed away in his sleep Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021; he was 68 years old. Those close to him may remember him as "The Polish Master of Disaster" – he loved a good laugh and having

others laugh with him. He is survived by his sister, Annie; two nephews, Jason and Craig; and one niece, Jennifer. He will be missed by many – so the next time you are watching football and drinking a beer please think of him. You went away so suddenly; we did not say goodbye. My brother, you will

always be in my heart; precious memories never die. Arrangements under the care of Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

