WENRICK,



Marilyn Patricia



Marilyn Patricia Wenrick, of Columbus, Ohio, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, peacefully at her home after a brief illness. She was 88. Marilyn was born August 12, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ralph and Estel (DuVaul) Wenrick. Marilyn graduated from Olive Branch High School and The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. While at Ohio State, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduation she remained a loyal fan of both The Buckeyes and TBDBITL, as she pursued her highly successful careers in both the fashion industry and the financial market which took her to Cincinnati, New York, Boston, and back to Columbus. She consistently achieved noteworthy and record setting results which were praised, awarded, and recognized by her colleagues and peers. Marilyn also graciously volunteered her time and generously donated her resources to her many cultural, political, and civic interests. Surviving Marilyn are her nieces Kris Wenrick, Fonda Powell (Jon), Erin Pamer (Dan), all of New Carlisle, Stephanie Wenrick of Loveland, Josie McHone (Donald) of Beavercreek, her nephews Brad Wenrick of Kettering, Dutch Shenefield (Ashlee) of Attica, as well as numerous friends, associates, and other family members. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers Barton, David, and Nelson Wenrick, her two sisters Betty JoAnn Wenrick and Linda (Wenrick) Nott, and her two nieces Cindy (Wenrick) Fyfe and Theresa (Wenrick) Mikell. We want to offer a special thanks to Barbara, Sierra, Sara, Danielle, Maria, Morgan, Julie for providing such good care of Marilyn and close friends Sam and Janet. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at The Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A graveside service will be held following at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH, 45371, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choosing.



