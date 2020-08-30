X

WERLING, Barbara

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WERLING, Barbara Age 89, of Brookville, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020, following an extended illness. She is preceded in death by 2 children, Jane Lyons, Judy Werling-Ingram, and a granddaughter, Melissa Lyons. Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, W.H. "Bill" Werling; children, Teresa (Dennis) Denlinger, Susan (Dennis) Fenton; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 31st, 10:30 am, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30th from 3-5 pm at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the Precious Blood Catholic Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

