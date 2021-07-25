WEST, Bill



Age 89 of Centerville passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Bill was born on October 21, 1931, in Crofton, Kentucky, the son of William C. and Cora West, grandson of William H. and Eva West. He graduated in 1950 from Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton, Ohio. Bill was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springboro, Ohio. On January 9, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to JoAnn Howes and together they had two daughters. During his working career Bill was employed by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as a Computer System Analyst,



Section Chief prior to his retirement in 1981. Bill enjoyed Bible Study with his church, being with his family and friends, golfing, landscaping, hunting and fishing. Bill, in his younger days, was a member of the Dayton Quick Draw Club. He is survived by his daughter Susan (Mark) Cashdollar; daughter Karen (Jim) Fuerst; granddaughter JoAnn (Michael) Moore; grandson Ryan West (Crystal) Cashdollar; great-grandchildren Michael Moore, William Moore, Lauren Cashdollar, Connor West Cashdollar, Luke Moore and Walker Cashdollar; and many other loving family and friends. Bill was proceeded in death by his wife JoAnn of 66 years, his parents and loving grandparents. A Memorial Service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue on Tuesday,



July 27th at noon. Family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 415 N Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. The Family would like to thank the wonderful team of Nurses and Doctors at the Kettering Medical Center Main Campus who provided such wonderful and compassionate care for Bill during his last days.

