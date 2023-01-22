WEST,



Eva-Marie Solange Cleo



50, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Eva was born January 26, 1972, in Northampton, England, the daughter of Ernest Luther and Claudette Francoise (Depond) West. She enjoyed art and liked to draw, cook and watch movies. In addition to her mother, survivors include two brothers, Nicolas West and Gerard (Michelle) West; nieces and nephews, Eric (Ty) Bess, Jeff West, Brandon West and Kayla (Brad) Strawsburg; and numerous aunts and cousins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, and paternal grandmother. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.

