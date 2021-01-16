WEST, Karen Sheeley



Karen Sheeley West, (62) passed away 1-13-21, following a brief illness. She was born



9-17-58, to David & Patty Sheeley. She is survived by her husband Jason West and her 3 daughters Leah, Jenifer, &



Jamie Skaggs and also 1 son-in-law, Jesse Deneca. Karen has 3 sisters Mickee & Jimmy Billig, Sandra Schrom, Kelli & Mark Hinko & a large extended



family. Karen is preceded in death by her mother & father, 3 brothers Davey, Daryl, & Darrin Sheeley all of Springfield.



Karen loved her family, music, animals, and a good Steelers game! She will be missed until we meet again. Memorial



service at Kinley Funeral Home, 1307 E. High St., 1-18-21,



at 3pm.

