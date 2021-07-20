WEST, Maryellen



69, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was born in Springfield on March 27, 1952, the daughter of John and Martha (Garrity) Rader. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and worked for Clark County Job and Family Services for many years as a case worker. She loved trips to Disney,



gambling at Hollywood Casino, loved trips to the beach and



being in the sun and going to Kings Island. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jordan (Libby) West and sister, Nancy Davey. She was preceded in death by her husband,



Stephen and sister, Suzanne Copeland. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father Larry Gearhart officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio



Chapter, 1170 Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.

