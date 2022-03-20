WEST, Patrick Dee



PATRICK DEE WEST, 61, of Urbana, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Monday



afternoon, March 14, 2022,



following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield on



August 28, 1960, the son of the late William and Noma



(Hartman) West. Pat was a 1979 graduate of Graham High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country for 20 years aboard the USS Ranger, USS Kittyhawk and a world tour on the USS Carl Vinson. Following his retirement, Pat worked as a truck driver which allowed him to further his travels. He will be remembered for his love of country and politics, his sense of humor, talkativeness, but especially his love for his family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Kay (Acton) West; daughter and son-in-law, Coleen and Kyle Cox of Urbana; brothers, Mike West of Fletcher and Tim (Tonya) West of Urbana; and nephew and niece, Ryan and Tara West. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at



