West, Ralph



Ralph West, 93, of Westerville, Ohio, died peacefully on November 15, 2023. Memorial service will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, OH Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11 a.m.. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Moreland Funeral Home - Westerville

55 E. Schrock Road

Westerville, OH

43081

https://www.morelandfuneralhome.com