WEST, Robert

WEST, Sr., Robert Lee



Age 84, of Fairborn, passed away June 19, 2021. He was born July 6, 1936, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to the late Butler and Josie West. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marcia West; sons: Dewey Lee West and Mark Anthony West; granddaughter, Lindsay West; brothers: Commodore, Harold, Carl and Radford West; and sister, Stella Pearson. Bob is survived by his children: Bryan Bowermaster, Robert West, Jr. (Jacqueline Greene), Ray West (Doris) and Gregory West (Angie); daughter-in-law, Debbie West; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister,



Justine Middleton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Korean War. He was a member of Redemption Christian Tabernacle. Bob and his wife were instrumental in leading and supporting church activities and functions. Bob was a truck driver for many years, and retired from A.B.F. Trucking. Bob loved fishing and bowling, but more than anything loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City, where the



funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday; the



family will receive friends for one half hour prior to the funeral, from 10:30-11:00 am. Burial to follow at Miami Cemetery, Waynesville. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Bob or leave a special message for his family, please visit



