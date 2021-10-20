WEST, Vernon Earl
Age 81, of Xenia, OH, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Funeral service 12 noon, Friday, October 22, at First United Christian Church, 626 N.
Columbus St., Xenia. Visitation 11 am-12 noon. (Mask
Required). Interment Bellbrook Cemetery, Bellbrook, OH.
Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral