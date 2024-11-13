Westbrock, Gregory Nelson



Gregory Nelson Westbrock, age 80 of Kettering passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna Mae Westbrock; his sister, Ann Speigel; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ben Westbrock and Joe (Trudy) Westbrock. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol; a daughter and son-in-law, Chris (Tom) Peterson of Dayton, his two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Heather) Westbrock of Springboro, Paul (Amy) Westbrock of Marietta OH; four granddaughters and two grandsons, Staci (Michael) Taylor, Eric (Ashley) McCoy, Sophie, Lilly, Luke and Maria Westbrock; five great-grandchildren, Liam and Lexi Taylor, Elliot, Addy and Emmy McCoy; along with numerous beloved friends and we can't forget his two fur babies, Niki and Robin. All of them will miss his humor, and the treasured memories of the time spent together. Greg spent the majority of his professional career serving the Dayton community as a Funeral Director at the family owned Westbrock Funeral Home. A proud graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of '62, Greg carried the values and friendships from those years throughout his life. He was a dedicated Cleveland Brawns fan, always rooting for his team though thick and thin. When not cheering from the comfort of his basement man cave, he enjoyed the thrill of playing slots at the casino, the quiet satisfaction of hunting, and the joy of fishing for crappies at Bing Island and Bass Landing at Grand Lake St. Mary's-his cherished "home away from home." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday November 16 at Our Lady of Mercy Church. The family will receive friends Friday November 15 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial to follow services at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Humaine Society of Greater Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com