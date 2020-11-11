WESTENDORF, Dennis J.



Age 63 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Gem City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his parents,



Martin and Leatrice (Hawkins) Westendorf. He is survived by four brothers, Richard (Brenda) Westendorf, David Westendorf, Kenneth (Karen) Westendorf, and Jerry Westendorf, as well as a sister, Carol Napier, and several



nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 8-10 a.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH, 45432. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH, 45420 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in



Dennis' memory. Condolences for the family can be made at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com