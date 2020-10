WESTERFIELD, Martha L. Age 86, of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, following an extended illness at Hospice of Dayton. Martha was a L.P.N. and was an E.M.T. for the West Carrollton Fire Department. She is survived by 3 children, 5 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.