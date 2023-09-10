Westfall, Patricia

Westfall (Nichols), Patricia Ann



Pat Westfall, Age 87 of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 4, 2023. Pat was born on January 18, 1936 in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Beverly and Cliffie (Barley) Nichols. She was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters, all who looked out for her through the years.



She graduated from Mexico High School in 1954 and later attended Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Pat was a strong swimmer in high school then college and was a swim instructor and lifeguard in local communities and at summer camps for children. She also performed and competed as a member of the synchronized swim team at Baldwin Wallace.



In addition to raising a family of four children, Pat worked as a unit clerk in the 70's and 80's for Kettering Hospital in Ohio and continued in the healthcare setting upon moving to Tucson, Arizona in 1988. It was important to Pat that her home was inviting and comfortable for all that joined together for family meals and holiday gatherings. She gave much of herself and in so many ways. Pat enjoyed cooking and baking, sending home-made baked goods to family across the country and treasured the time cooking side-by-side and sharing recipes. With love and a green thumb, she tended a small porch garden with herbs and bright flowers to brighten anyone's day. She was also a talented seamstress and crocheted baby blankets for the little ones at a local Native Indian community. Pat was a great fan of Neil Diamond, Kenny Loggins and Dan Fogelberg and from back in the day, Perry Como and The Four Freshmen.



Pat is preceded in death by two of her sons, Mark Westfall (2005) and Jon Westfall (2022) as well as her parents and siblings: Aletha, Darlene, Glenn, Elizabeth, Wynn, Robert and Chatman. She is survived by her eldest son, Eric Westfall; daughter, Christine Westfall; former husband, Bob Westfall (father to Eric, Mark, Chris and Jon); grandson, Ethan Westfall and his mother, Yovannah Diovanti; and grandson, Samson (Melissa) Westfall.



