WETHINGTON, Carol Ann October 3, 1952-August 26, 2020 Carol is survived by her husband, Arnold Ray Wethington; her 3 children and spouses, David and Tracy Wethington, Walter and Miriam Wethington, and Dawn and Chris Hoxie; also her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
WETHINGTON, Carol
WETHINGTON, Carol Ann October 3, 1952-August 26, 2020 Carol is survived by her husband, Arnold Ray Wethington; her 3 children and spouses, David and Tracy Wethington, Walter and Miriam Wethington, and Dawn and Chris Hoxie; also her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.