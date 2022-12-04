WETZ, Richard D. "Dick"



Aug. 22, 1926 - Nov. 30, 2022



Born in Lowell, Ohio, the only child of Albert and Verna (Rice) Wetz. He married Jaunita (Hughes) Wetz on February 3, 1946, and together they had three children Terry Wetz (James Filippini), Nan Arnett (Charles), and Dane Wetz (Lynn). Dick served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was a graduate of Marietta College. Dick worked for Insurance Services Office, a national fire insurance rating organization, for 35 years. Working in Ohio and Michigan, he retired in 1984 as Supervisor of Michigan field rating representatives (inspectors). Dick joined the Huber Heights Fire Division in late 1984 and was the fire protection plans reviewer for all new construction and Lead Fire Inspector. He retired in 2005 with 21 years of service. Dick and Jaunita coordinated the Senior Bowling League at Marian Poelking Lanes (Tuesday and Thursday morning year round) from 1986 through 2018. Married for 76 years, they enjoyed dancing as a couple to Big Band music. They both attended the former Lowell High School. They have resided in Huber Heights for 58 years. Besides his wife and children, he is survived by four grandchildren Amanda (Arnett) Harris (Jody), Lyssa (Wetz) Marcum (Scott), Allyson Wetz and Marcus Filippini; and 2 great-grandchildren Jude and Audrey Harris. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

