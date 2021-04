WETZEL, Dennis L. "Denny"



Dennis L. "Denny" Wetzel, 52 of Springfield, OH, died April 08, 2021. Arrangements handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL. Visitation 4 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Funeral service 10:00 AM, Wednesday, at First Baptist Church, Alhambra, IL. Interment at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital.