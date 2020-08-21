WETZEL, Jerry Age 82, of Germantown, passed away August 19, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton, OH. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Forest and Mabel (Best) Wetzel, graduated from Middletown High School in 1956, and received his Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Jerry was a lifetime member of the First Church of God in Germantown, retired from Miamisburg Mound (EG&G) and after his retirement he volunteered as an EMT for the Germantown Rescue Squad and also Hospice of Middletown. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Weisenberger) and 3 siblings. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Raymond) McClain, Thomas (Rebecca) Wetzel, and Diana Wetzel; grandchildren, Julie Powell, Jenny McClain and Leanne Groach, and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:00 am at the First Church of God in Germantown, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 5-7 PM. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com

