WHALEN, Betty



Age 96 passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Fairfield Place in Fairfield. She was born May 5, 1925, in Harrison, KY, the daughter of the late Joe



Dennis and Bessie (Brunker) Dennis. Her parents already had 2 little boys, and were



delighted to now have a pretty little brown-eyed girl. Betty lost her mom at age 2 and was raised by her grandmother



Sallie Brunker. On July 3, 1943, she married Wayne Whalen in Cynthiana, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on September 12, 2010. After starting their life together in Cynthiana, they moved to Hamilton, OH, in the mid 1950's. Betty worked jobs as a clerk in stores, and as a general laborer in factories. She started her most important job in 1964, as mom. Betty partnered with her husband as he served as interim pastor at several Churches of God



including Lebanon, Maud, Mason, Ross Avenue, and Elizabethtown where she would do visitation, teach Sunday School, and work in the nursery. She was a member of Bridgewater Church in Hamilton, OH, and was active at Camp



Lebanon. Betty enjoyed college basketball and the Kentucky Derby, but in the world of sports the Cincinnati Reds were her greatest love. Betty is survived by her son Dennis (Lela) Whalen; step-grandchildren Ashley, Christopher, and Kyle; many nieces and nephews, and very close friends, the Palluconi family and Wanda Varner. Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers Leo and J.B., and dear aunt Sylvia Goehegan. Betty's family would like to express their sincere thanks to every person that helped care for her at Fairfield Place. They are amazing people and their kindness and care made Betty's final 2 years the best they could be. Visitation will be at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 6:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with



Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Battle Grove Cemetery, Cynthiana, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to the Missions ministry at Bridgewater Church, 3100 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com