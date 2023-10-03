Whaley, Milton I. "Milt"



Milton "Milt" I. Whaley, age 76, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on September 29, 2023 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on January 26, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky the son of Warren and Ruth Ann (Dickman) Whaley. He graduated from Durrett High School and the Cincinnati Barber College. Milt was the owner of Milt's Barbershop and the owner of Mad Man's Custom Towing and Auto Parts. He was a Mason and a Member of the Scottish Rite. He is survived by three children, Lisa Young (Jonathon Dorworth), Scott Whaley, and Jenny (Mike) Campbell; his grandchildren, David Michael Todd (Shelby) Young, Tyler Young, Trevor Young, Jillian Campbell, and Cassie Campbell; one great grandson, Tripp Lee Young; one brother, Fred (Kitty) Stevens; one sister, Sandra Seals; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 5  8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with burial following in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or New Haven Family Worship Center, 8985 New Haven Road, Harrison, OH 45030. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com