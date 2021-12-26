WHALLON, Daniel Dale



Daniel Dale Whallon died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 69. Daniel was loved and will be deeply missed by many family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father Andrew Whallon, mother Marian Whallon, stepmother Sally Whallon, sister Nancy Cousins, and stepson



Jimmy Reikert.



Dan is survived by his loving wife Sherry, daughter Deela Frederick, stepchildren Caresse Bennett, Velvet Lopez, Heather (Brent) Honeycutt-Wyne, Joel Sendral, and six grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother Andy-Bob (Joyce) Whallon, brother David (Janet) Whallon, and sister Mary (Scott) Brady. He also is survived by half-sisters Malie (Ron) Pruitt and Julie (Terry) Phipps of Springfield, Ohio, and additional extended family.



Special friends include Mike Cross, Steve Booker, Greg Bush, and Jack Nicholas.



Dan graduated from Fairborn High School and ITT Technical Institute. He was an employee of the city of Dayton for thirty-four years. Dan was a Freemason and a member of St. John's Lodge and Knight York Cross of Honor (KYCH). His hobbies were classic cars, bike riding, and traveling Route 66.

