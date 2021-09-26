WHEATLEY, Jackie L.



Age 85, of Dayton, passed away September 19, 2021. He was born August 4, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Donald M. Wheatley Sr. and Marie Phillips Wheatley. Jack is survived by two brothers: Donald Wheatley Jr. and Larry Wheatley. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army and will be laid to rest at



Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road.

