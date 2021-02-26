WHEELBARGER,



Joseph H.



Joseph H Wheelbarger was born on April 20, 1924, and passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, of natural causes. He was preceded in death



by his parents Albert and



Ruth Wheelbarger, siblings



Robert Wheelbarger, Margaret Lindee, Jenny Blauch, and daughter Ruth Wheelbarger Angelo. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Phyllis Regina Wheelbarger, children Linda Wheelbarger, John Wheelbarger, Patty Wheelbarger (Bruce Chenoweth), Vickie Houser (CT Houser), 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Mary Clark. Joe was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. As a child he loved model airplanes and road his bike downtown to deliver newspapers. He graduated from Patterson Co-op School in Belmont in 1942. Afterward, he served in the U.S. Army 1943-46, spending time in the states of WA, LA, TX, and HI. He graduated from Otterbein College in 1949 where he met the love of his life, Regina, in Spanish Class. They married in 1948. In 1950 he continued his education with a BS degree in



Elementary Education from Miami University. Soon after



their first child was born in Dayton, they headed to Denver, Colorado, where he taught school in town and then in the mountains in a 2 room school near Conifer where they found a small house… making Denver, the birthplace of the middle three, mile-high kids. 1955 brought them back to Dayton, where the youngest was born. Joe started teaching in West Carrollton and worked part time at the nearby paper mill which eventually grew to full time for 5 years. In 1963 the family moved to a 26 acre farm just outside Bellbrook, OH. A perfect place for projects, animals, fun, and work! And easy access to jogging for Joe, which he loved…Route 725 between the farm's bridge and Spring Valley and back. In 1964 he



finished his higher education with a Masters in Business



Administration, again from Miami. He was hired by Oakwood to teach 5th grade at Smith School where his last 6 years were as principal. Working in education always gave the family time to travel. In 1969 he moved on to the position of business manager at the new Montgomery County Joint Vocational School and also the family to a new home in West Carrollton... big enough for 5 teenagers! He enjoyed the 30 minute trip to work and back on his motorcycle. He also earned his pilot's license and became a member of the Dayton Pilots club. He continued to go to Bellbrook, for his run and also led an exercise group at Miamisburg High School. He and Regina loved their evenings square dancing with friends. They continued their summer travels, sometimes on motorcycles, sometimes in a motorhome. He retired in 1981 and continued staying fit… waiting a few more years until Regina retired to hit the road again! They sold the big house to the daughter with 5 kids and packed up the motorhome, motorcycle, and car and headed on a trip west that would take them to living on a sailboat for 5 years in Anacortes, WA… and then to Farmington NM, where the oldest lived with her two daughters. They found a cute little house nearby with enough room for his tools and for Joe to build his "little house" on the hill. They both spent time at the local community college, Regina making pottery and Joe volunteering in the workshop. In 2005 they moved back "home" around the corner from the "5 kids" house. The families made sure they were kept busy with frequent gatherings and fun activities. Joe always loved



designing and tinkering, creating special items to pass around, and various kinds of repairs for family members. He volunteered at Cox Arboretum where he enjoyed many projects



including making windmills from leftover shop scraps. Fitness was still a big part of his life. Wanting to downsize with less maintenance, another move in 2012 to a cottage at



St. Leonard Retirement Community with a fitness center and Joe's sister living right behind them. All was very good…



family, fun, and fitness. Though this past year brought changes to his mind and body that he knew would not



improve. Fortunately local family were able to provide the love and care that he (and Regina) deserved and eventually moving them back to the big house they bought so many years ago. Joe lived a full, wonderful, WONDERFUL long life! He was such a caring and sharing man! He was ALWAYS so grateful for everything and everyone! HE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY ALL!! At this time, those that knew him,



commemorate him as you wish. Perhaps in the future we can all gather and really celebrate the very special Life of Joe!



His family wishes to thank all at Hospice of Dayton for their care and support and the Wright State Anatomical Gift



Program…what a blessing!

