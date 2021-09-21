WHEELER, Teresa Lynn



Age 56, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.



Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. following



visitation on Saturday, September 25th at the Turner & Son



Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit



