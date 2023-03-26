Wheelock, Steven M.



WHEELOCK, Steven M. "The Belmont Can Man", age 83 of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon & Voila (Macy) Wheelock. Steve is survived by his brother, Jan L. Wheelock of Las Vegas NV. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont, 648 Watervliet Ave. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

