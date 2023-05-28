Whetsell-Rodda, Bonnie Jean



Bonnie Jean Whetsell-Rodda, 70, peacefully passed away the morning of May 10, 2023 surrounded by loved ones in Fernandina Beach, FL. She was born January 19, 1953 in Mogadore, Ohio to loving parents Charles and Patricia (Peggy) Whetsell.



She was retired and enjoying life with her daughters and grandchildren after working in the West Carrollton School District for 30 years. Some of her closest and dearest friendships came from working for the schools, where she will be deeply missed.



We will all share the joy of remembering the holidays she would host filled with tumbling Christmas tree and Nerf gun stories. She was always the life of the party and wouldn't hesitate to join in the games, even if it meant cheating at cards or grabbing for spoons with her amazingly long nails. You knew she was having a good time as her contagious laugh would echo through the halls.



Her beautiful smile lit up every room she entered and her most cherished accomplishments in life were her two beautiful daughters and their children. Her heart was as big as her smile and her grandchildren owned every piece of it. There was absolutely nothing she wouldn't do for them, and they will hold memories of home-cooked meals, shopping adventures, runs to McDonald's, and so much closer to their hearts for years to come.



Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, former husband and father of her children, John Rodda and friends, Cindy Berenyi and Amy Kerr.



Survivors include her daughters, Jacqlyn McIntyre (Jason). Abbie Clark (Brandt); grandchildren, Heavenly Angel, Hayes Edward, Hope Jaycee, and Georgia Rose; three brothers, Larry Whetsell (Diane), Carl Whetsell and former wife Marjorie, and Charlie (Chuck) Whetsell; sister, Karen Wise (Gary); and her nieces and nephews, Brittainy, Larry, Christian, Patrick, Brooke, Brianna and Bo.



A Celebration of Life will be held this fall in West Carrollton, Ohio as well as Akron, Ohio.



Per Bonnie's wishes, she will be laid to rest amongst the waves in Florida to continuously play on the beaches with her grandchildren.

