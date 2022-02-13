Hamburger icon
WHETSTONE, SHIRLEY

Obituaries
1 hour ago


WHETSTONE, Shirley Ann


88, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born January 6, 1934 in Harmony, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred and Stella (Alkire) Highmiller. Mrs. Whetstone had retired from Echo Thermometer. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses West Congregation of Springfield. She enjoyed gardening and bird-watching. Survivors include two sons, John R. Whetstone and Robert L. (Rhonda) Whetstone; grandsons, Marshall Lee Whetstone, Michael Lane (Heather) Whetstone, and Shawn Robert Whetstone; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth

Whetstone; siblings, Russel and Curtis Highmiller, Alice

Davidson, and Joyce Kame; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

