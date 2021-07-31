WHIPP, Sandra

WHIPP (Talbert),



Sandra K.



SANDRA K. (TALBERT) WHIPP, 75, of Springfield, passed away at Soin Medical Center on



Wednesday afternoon, July 28, 2021. She was born in Springfield on June 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Ronald L. and Pauline (Turner) Talbert Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Sheri K. (Robert) Tingley, Tammy J. (Paul) Starr and Lisa A. (John) Jones; grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) Tingley, Amanda (Brian) Eck, Joshua (Tricia) Cordle, Jason (Katie) Cordle, Jessica (Bryce) White, Wesley Jones, Lindsey Jones, Marissa Starr, and Rebecca Starr; great-grandchildren, Trinton, Aidan, Hunter, Carson, Carli, Haylee, Dalton, Brantley, McKenzie, Easton, Zaedyn, Daxton, Roselynn, Sophie, and Jax; brother, Ronald L. (Patricia) Talbert Jr.; and several aunts,



uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Whipp and granddaughter, Ashley A. Jones. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Sandra's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A private burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at



