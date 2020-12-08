WHISMAN, Loretta F.



LORETTA F. WHISMAN, age 82, of New Carlisle, passed away on December 5, 2020. She was born in Springfield, on July 22, 1938, daughter of the late



Joseph David and Florence



Margaret (Shepherd) Simpson. Loretta worked for many years as a school bus driver for



Tecumseh Local Schools and



later worked in construction. After retirement, she became the caretaker for her mother and husband in their final years. Loretta enjoyed many years of family outings at her cabin in Quincy, Ohio, with her husband and later in their motorhome. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her only daughter, Sandra (Clayton) McClain; two grandchildren, Ryan and Alicia McClain. Those who have preceded Loretta in death include her loving husband of 68 years, Frank Whisman in September of 2020, her parents and a number of siblings. A celebration of Loretta's life will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:30pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with pastor Roland Albert officiating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



