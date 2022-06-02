dayton-daily-news logo
X

WHITACRE, Alice

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WHITACRE, Alice C.

93, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2022, at StoryPoint

Assisted Living, Powell, Ohio. Alice was born May 11, 1929, in Burkettsville, Ohio, to her

parents Ivo and Pauline (Kothman) Moorman. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1947. She is survived by her son Richard (Terre) Kepler, Greensboro, NC, and daughter Karen (John) Williamson, Powell, Ohio. She had 6 grandchildren, John (Anna) Williamson, Robert Williamson, Kristina (Todd) Samms, Richard (Laura) Williamson, Brent (Abigail) Kepler, and Keith (Megan) Kepler. She had 14 great-grandchildren, Jack (Liv) Williamson, Alisa, Parker, Halle, Karianna Williamson, Ethan and Cooper Williamson, Avery, Bailey, and Liam Samms, Anna, Addison, and Landon

Williamson and McClain Kepler and her lifelong friend Gladys Schneeberger. She loved spending time with her family,

winters in Florida and watching golf (a great player herself when she was younger). She sang with the choir and was a communion distributor at St. Bernard Church and a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul. She was preceded in death by her

parents; her first husband Robert J. Kepler (21 years) and

second husband, Robert Whitacre (30 years); five brothers Paul (Mary), Wallace (June), Robert (Peggy), James (Jean) and Jesse (Shirley) Moorman; and dozens of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to StoryPoint

Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for the excellent care and support. Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 PM Friday, June 3rd at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, Saturday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul and St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
BOUGINE, David L.
3
FRIES, Margaret
4
LEWIS, Geneva
5
KESAUER, ANGELA Sue
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top