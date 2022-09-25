WHITAKER,



Suzanne Mary



Age 81, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was a graduate of Belmont High School and retired from Ohio Bell after 36 years of service. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Lunch Bunch, Immaculate Conception Weekly Money Counters, Riverside Senior Citizens, Cousins Card Club, Free Spirits, Former Food Bank Volunteers Lunch Bunch and Ladies Pinochle Club. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Harry and Alice Bennett and two sisters, Glenna Herald and Bobbi Williams. She is survived by two sisters, Betty Shaw and Jan (Tim) Young of Gleneden Beach, Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place from 10-11am on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am. Lunch will follow Mass at the Milton Club, 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton, OH 45403. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank or a charity of your choice. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com.

