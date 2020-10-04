WHITAKER, Terrell R."Terry" Terrell "Terry" R. Whitaker, age 68, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, on March 14, 1952, to Martha A. (Harvey) and the late Beach Whitaker. He was an Air Force Veteran; and recently retired from Dayton Machine Tool Company after 35 years of service. Terry was an avid Moto Guzzi enthusiast; and was a member of the Moto Guzzi National Owners Club and the American Motorcyclist Association. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Michael & Scott Whitaker. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Margaret "Maggie" K. (Elias) Whitaker; his brother, David (Bunny) Whitaker; his sisters, Virginia "Ginny" (Max) Gaston and Kara (Rick) Shively; his nephews, Bryan (Jennifer) Whitaker, Brady Whitaker, Matt Gaston, Shane (Nycole) Whitaker, Chad (Wednesday) Whitaker, Ben (Megan) Whitaker, Paige Gidley, Casey (Megan) Gidley, Josh (Haley) Shively, Amanda (Brandon) Cowan, Tammy Mason and Jeremiah Atkins; and Elizabeth (Casey) Noble. The family will receive friends 12 - 1 p.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. George Hummel officiating. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

