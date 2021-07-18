WHITE, Alice Jean



Age 89, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1931, in Hartford City, IN, and shortly after moved to Dayton. Alice graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949, and was a member of the Luther League church group, where she met the love of her life



Edmond Burl White. In 1951 Alice and Burl were married shortly before he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. As a longtime member of the Mighty Fortress



Lutheran Church she was a constant presence and was always helping out within her church community. Alice could often be found cooking the tastiest church meals or setting up the food spreads for social hours. Her most enduring legacies at the church are the rebuilt church kitchen and new stained glass windows; both projects that she oversaw. Alice was well known for her cooking skills, and loved getting the family



together with a meal. Her fresh homemade pies were famous amongst family, friends, and church members, in particular her concord grape pie was always coveted by anyone who tried it. Alice had many pastimes besides cooking, including, crafting and reading, but above all she was happiest when she was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Her selfless, generous and kind personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Alice Cartwright, and beloved husband of 61 years Burl. Alice is survived by her son, Stephen (Jenny) White; her daughters, Debbie Roepken and Pat (Barry) Deibert; grandchildren, Edmond (Melanie) White, Emily (Jason) Wood, Corey Roepken; Amy (Greg) Meredith and Darcy Deibert. She also has six great-grandchildren, Henry, William, Evelyn,



Norah, Archer, and Zeke. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton as well as Brighton Gardens for the excellent care they gave Alice. The family would also like to thank Mary Greeley for her friendship and kindness for Alice and her family over the years. A private graveside burial was held in Beavertown Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.routsong.com