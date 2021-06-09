WHITE, Anna Olive



Age 93 yrs of Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio, passed away June 4, 2021, at Kettering Memorial Hospital in Dayton. Olive was born January 2, 1926, in Sprigg Township, Adams County, Ohio, the sixth child of Joseph Henry White and Stella M. White (Wallace) who preceded her in death. She was also



preceded in death by seven siblings, Alberta Bogan, Bernice Palmer, Chester White, Geneva Steele, Mabel Clark, Mary Bahr and Dale White. One brother, Harold Marvin White and wife Betty White (Hilterbridle) and sister-in-law JoAnn White (Purdin) plus many nieces and nephews survive.



Olive attended elementary school at Clayton Grade School in Sprigg Township as well as Bentonville Elementary School. Upon completion of grade school, she attended and graduated from Manchester High School in 1943. She then enrolled at Wilmington College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1947. She was employed by Clinton Construction Company in Wilmington. Moving from Wilmington to Dayton, OH, she worked for Top Value Stamps and Sun Oil Company both in Dayton, Ohio, and also in Philidelphia, PA. Before retirement she returned to Dayton, Ohio, and re-entered the workforce with Simmons Cadillac. Olive was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Grace Methodist Church in Dayton.



Funeral services will be held at: Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio, on June 11, 2021. The visitation will begin at 1pm with services following at 2pm. The burial will follow at Miami Valley Memorial Garden, Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, it was Olive's request for any contributions to be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420.

