WHITE , Carl Edward



Carl Edward White, was born on May 15, 1942, in Harlan, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mabel White. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Bonnie White; two daughters, Carla White Crowe and Sarah White; son-in-law, Allyn Crowe; grandchildren, Julia and



Michael Crowe; brother, Don White; and many nephews,



nieces, and great-nephews and nieces.



Carl was a graduate of Harlan High School and Georgetown College. He served for two years in the Peace Corps in Nigeria and then worked as an engineer on various projects for Wright- Patterson Air Force Base until his retirement. He lived in Bellbrook, Ohio with his family since 1989.



Carl loved taking fishing trips up north to Michigan and Canada, traveling with his wife Bonnie, attending jazz



concerts and UD Flyers games, hiking at Hocking Hills, and spending time with his family at backyard cookouts and card games. He loved seeing his grandchildren, Julia and Michael, perform at their dance recitals, ice skating, and hockey games.



Carl passed away on May 8, 2021, at the age of 78. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his friends and



family.



Funeral Service 1 pm, Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel 5471, Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd. Mr. Allyn Crowe officiating. Friends may call from 11 am until service time Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, Carl requested that donations be made to Kettering Cancer Center, 3700 Southern Blvd., Suite 401,



Kettering, Ohio 45429. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com